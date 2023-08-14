Paul Heckingbottom described Gustavo Hamer’s move to Bramall Lane as “probably the easiest one” Sheffield United have done this summer after describing the former Coventry City man as an “infectious player” that Blades fans will really take to.

The Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder completed his move to South Yorkshire on Friday and was introduced to his new supporters ahead of their Premier League season opener at home to Crystal Palace the following afternoon. United moved quickly to secure the signature of Coventry’s star man, who helped them reach the play-off final last season, following the departure of Sander Berge to Burnley, with Hamer signing a four-year deal at Bramall Lane.

Signed too late to feature against Palace, Hamer is expected to make his United debut on Friday evening away at Nottingham Forest and is seen as an important part of the United jigsaw for the season ahead after the departures of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, plus the returns of loan stars James McAtee and Tommy Doyle to Manchester City after last season’s promotion achievement.

“It was probably the easiest one we’ve done,” Heckingbottom said of Hamer’s transfer. “I’ve been a big fan of his for a long, long time but it was a case of switching a little bit when we knew we had money to spend, because we weren’t shopping in that market before.

“We sold two top players and then try to get the best players in. He’s an infectious player. What I like about him is his style of play, his high energy. He’s always in and around the ball, wanting it and trying to win the ball back.

“He tries to make things happen at the top end of the pitch – shots from distance, joining in off the forward pass, good set-play delivery. He’s a player that can do a little bit of everything, and he competes.”

Hamer was named City’s player of the season after his 11 goals from midfield helped fire them to the play-off final at Wembley, where they lost out on penalties to Luton Town.