A look at what the final 10 days of Sheffield United’s transfer window may hold as deadline edges closer

With just 10 days of the summer transfer window to go, much of Sheffield United’s focus right until the 11pm deadline on August 30 will focus on keeping together, rather than adding to, Chris Wilder’s existing group. The manager would still like a couple of additions but the bulk of United’s work has already done in a transfer window that is shaping up to be a real success.

Much of that depends on business right in its final throes, however, with anxiety amongst sections of the Blades fanbase over the future of some of their in-demand stars who could still be prised away. The window began slowly for United, with Wilder’s hopes of a quick start hampered by the ongoing takeover saga, but the Blades began the season much stronger than many believed, even if there is still some work to be done.

The target on most supporters’ lips all summer, Harrison Burrows, eventually arrived near the start of the season while another top target, Michael Cooper, checked into Bramall Lane after it had already begun. The latest of all, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, was only in a position to play 10 or 15 minutes of his debut against QPR on Saturday but may be involved again at Norwich this weekend.

What else do Sheffield United need?

The squad looks pretty strong at the minute but could still probably use a bit of depth in certain areas, which also might have the dual advantage of allowing United to send some of their promising youngsters out on loan. They will be a little vulnerable at the back if Anel Ahmedhodzic leaves and although Alfie Gilchrist can play in the middle, that would leave Wilder short of a right-back - at least until Jamie Shackleton returns to fitness.

New signing Tyrese Campbell, who is getting up to speed fitness-wise but scored for the U21s in a 6-0 battering of Brentford on Tuesday afternoon, offers good options both wide left and up front but Wilder may feel he is a midfielder light, with a decision to be made on whether Sydie Peck remains part of the squad for the first part of the season or is allowed to move out on loan.

So who could leave Sheffield United?

Here’s where it could get interesting. There is uncertainty over all their major players, basically, with Gustavo Hamer and Oliver Arblaster amongst the players linked with moves away recently. Anel Ahmedhodzic is a player of interest for Brentford, with Wolves also monitoring his situation, while Vini Souza could also be in demand in the final week or so of the window.

Wilder may be loathe to lose anyone but of the four, Ahmedhodzic is perhaps the most ‘replaceable’ but it would still be a big blow if he left. Souza has begun the season excellently while Arblaster and Hamer speak for themselves.

Anything else to keep an eye on?

Loans could be a big factor. Youngster Peck is a target for some clubs in League One while Louie Marsh would also attract attention if the decision was made to allow him to progress somewhere else for the rest of the season. Ryan One is making a mockery of U21s football and could also benefit from some first-team experience, but much on that front will likely depend on how much incoming business United can get over the line before the window shuts.

With Gilchrist, Harry Souttar and Rak-Sakyi in the building, they have two loan spots free and will keep scouring the top-flight market for a potential temporary deal or two, once Premier League clubs have completed their own business and subsequently free up some fringe players of their own. Strap in, folks - it could be an eventful 10 days.