Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United boss back in work after managerial hiatus ends with appointment at Blades’ Championship rivals

Paul Heckingbottom is on course for a return to former club Sheffield United later this season after being appointed as the new manager of their Championship rivals Preston North End. Heckingbottom had been out of work since being sacked by the Blades late last year, after a 5-0 defeat at Burnley left their Premier League survival hopes in tatters.

He has since been linked with a number of Championship jobs, including Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle, and is now back in work at Deepdale after the departure of Ryan Lowe last week - ironically after defeat in the first game of North End’s season, at home to the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom has brought in former Blades No.2 Stuart McCall as his assistant, and will be in the dugout for the first time this weekend when Luton travel to Lancashire. "I'm really delighted with it,” said Heckingbottom of his appointment. “I’m ready to go and champing at the bit really. It's a club I know well for lots of reasons and a league I know well, so it was a pretty easy decision.

"Experience is key. Knowing the players helps and then having success in this league helps, so we know what it takes to compete. We know what it takes to do well and you can give that clear direction to try and get there and that's the aim. The short-term goals are to get back on track. Longer term, we want to be a really, really competitive team in this league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom, who has also had spells in charge of his hometown club Barnsley and Leeds United, guided United to promotion to the Premier League in 2023 but was sacked after the Blades failed to compete in the top-flight. Preston director Peter Ridsdale added: "We identified that we wanted Paul to be the man to take us forward and moved swiftly over the weekend.

"We met on Sunday, finalised the details late (on Monday) night and he's here with us today, ready to get to work. I'm now looking forward with confidence with Paul and Stuart McCall in charge and I think all Preston North End fans can be really excited about the season ahead."

Preston travel to Bramall Lane on March 8 next year.