Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League side eyeing Sheffield United defender as Blades wait nervously for transfer deadline to pass

Premier League side Brentford are amongst the suitors for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, The Star understands, with the Blades braced for further bids ahead of next week’s transfer deadline. The centre-half has started the season at Bramall Lane but could still move on ahead of the closure of the window, at 11pm next Thursday.

The Bosnian was widely expected to move on earlier this summer after United dropped out of the Premier League, with United privately valuing the 25-year-old at many multiples of the £4m fee they paid Malmo for his services two summers ago. He has also been linked with Wolves, who are a defender light and have cash to spend after selling Max Kilman to West Ham for £40m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford have also been credited with interest in Ahmedhodzic’s United teammate Oliver Arblaster, but his situation is much more concrete from United’s perspective after signing a long-term contract with his boyhood club earlier in the year. United are arguably quite well covered at right-centre half, with Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist able to play there, although Gilchrist is currently the Blades’ only senior and fit right-back.

Chris Wider, the United boss, is keen to keep his current squad together, and add to it if possible, but is experienced enough to know that the decision could be taken out of his hands if a club makes an approach with the right number. “You never know,” he admitted recently. “But we're ready. Part of the jobs of Jamie [Hoyland, chief scout] and Mikey [Allen, head of recruitment] is to cover that off as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So if that does happen, we'll deal with it. But I don't want to lose anybody. And if we do, we have to cover it off with quality and with experience and like-for-like replacements, in my opinion. And if it comes to it, hopefully we'll be able to do that.”

Ahmedhodzic signed a deal until the summer of 2026 when he arrived at Bramall Lane, and it has not been publicly revealed whether the contract has an option in United’s favour. His value will only decrease from hereon in, assuming he doesn’t sign fresh terms, but United must balance that with the need to acquire a suitable replacement in the dying stages of the transfer window.