Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United fans counting day until transfer window slams shut as star man Gus Hamer shines again

The new season is only two league games old but Gustavo Hamer’s bid to win a second successive Sheffield United player of the year crown is off to a remarkable start. The midfielder, one of few Blades players to impress individually last term in relegation from the top flight, has two goals and an assist in two games so far.

Despite being played in an unfamiliar-looking position on the left wing, Hamer has reprised his excellent partnership with former Coventry City teammate Callum O’Hare since the latter arrived at Bramall Lane earlier this summer and already, Unitedites are counting down the days until next Friday’s transfer deadline - with the hope that he will still be in South Yorkshire once the window slams shut at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in The Star yesterday, boss Wilder insisted that United are “ready” if any of their prized assets are prised away this summer but after such an impressive transfer window so far, it would represent a serious blow if Hamer, or any of his influential teammates, moved on to pastures new after the season has already begun.

Hamer scored a goal and later added an assist in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with QPR - taking his tally to five goals and six assists in his last eight games at Championship level - and without doubt deserved to be on the winning side, before two goals in the second half from the visitors dragged them back on level terms. Asked about the midfielder’s partnership with O’Hare, Wilder said: “We understood that. Gus has contributed one and scored one. He comes into pockets and interchanges.

“People will be talking about: ‘Oh, he plays out on the left’ but he’s not playing in that role. He’s possibly playing about 10 or 15 yards away from where he has been [in the middle]. He’s a team player and scored a great goal, which we envisaged. His interplay with Callum was great and the more he plays with Harrison Burrows, or Sam McCallum, that little partnership on the left will be better as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At times, he was unplayable and even late on, with a couple of things that he did. We want him at the top end of the pitch and creating and scoring. He created one and scored one. He will be disappointed with the result, but that’s where we want him to be; playing at the top of the pitch, coming inside and interchanging and having connections with the players that he’s got.”

Signed last summer as a replacement for Burnley-bound Sander Berge, Hamer’s release clause recently expired - meaning that United are now in control of the fee that he would go for if he was prised away from Bramall Lane before the deadline.