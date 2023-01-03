Teemu Pukki, the Norwich City striker, has named the Sheffield United players he admires after admitting he is looking forward to renewing his good battle with defender John Egan when the two promotion-chasing sides meet again later in the season.

Pukki appeared on a Football Daily YouTube video to discuss the players he ranks as amongst the best in the Championship, with four Blades players getting a mention amongst the categories.

The Finnish forward named John Egan as the toughest defender he has faced in the division, having also come up against the Republic of Ireland international in the Premier League.

“I had some good fights with John Egan so I would say him,” Pukki said. “Last time in the Champ and in the Prem as well. I always have good fights against him.”

For the best all-round midfielder in the division, Pukki chose United's Ollie Norwood. “He's been doing it for a while for them and he's good dictating how they play,” Pukki said. “And they've been good this year so I'll say him.

“I think he's one of those players that other teams really make sure he doesn't get the ball much because he's so good with it and makes the game hard for other teams.”

John Egan of Sheffield United gets in front of Teemu Pukki of Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Pukki named Iliman Ndiaye as his surprise package, and Oli McBurnie as the player he feels is most underrated in the Championship.

"Ndiaye went to the World Cup as well. I didn't know about him before, and then he was at the World Cup,” Pukki said. “It's a great story and I hope he keeps going.

"For the underrated player, I’m going to say McBurnie. I really rate him as a striker, this year he has showed it as well.

"He had a couple of harder years but now he's been really up to it and I like him as a striker. It's hard for the defenders, for sure. This year he's been scoring loads of goals as well.”

City and United have established something of a pantomime rivalry in recent years between fans, but there is clearly a lot of respect between the two sets of players. They next face each other on April 1, at Carrow Road.