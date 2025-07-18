Ruben Selles offers Sheffield United transfer masterplan insight as “intense” boss applies the pressure

Ruben Selles has offered a little more insight into his Sheffield United transfer masterplan as the new Blades boss looks to put the finishing touches to his squad ahead of the new Championship campaign. The Blades host Bristol City on the opening day in just over three weeks, with United still looking light in some areas.

Central midfield is one obvious priority after the departure of Vini Souza was followed by injuries to Sydie Peck, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton, leaving the Blades without a specialist middle man for Tuesday’s first friendly of the summer against York City.

But Selles is also looking for reinforcements at right-back and centre-half, with United understood to be making contingency plans in case Anel Ahmedhodzic is prised away before the September 1 transfer deadline.

The Bosnian defender is in the final year of his Blades deal now and unless a sale or new contract is agreed, could walk away from Bramall Lane for free in less than 12 months. The Blades have already signed centre-half Tyler Bindon this summer and could look for a player capable of filling in there and right-back.

The Blades are still confident of tying up a deal for Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry, who Selles worked with at Hull City last season, ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly trip to Burton Albion. The former Stockport County loanee featured for Villa in pre-season earlier this week but is still some way down the pecking order in the Midlands.

“We are close,” said Selles after Tuesday night’s 6-2 win at York, alluding to Barry’s arrival. “We have a plan, the market is fluid and it's about waiting for the moment to get a couple of players we are interested in. I'm not in a rush because we already have a good team and squad. But those three or four players, who are going to add a bit extra, are important for us.”

Six loan players left the Lane after last season’s play-off final defeat, before Souza was prised away by Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. If Selles gets the “three or four” additions he is looking for then that would just about restore parity in terms of numbers, with Bindon and wildcard signing Ehije Ukaki already through the door this summer.

“Well, I think the type of player is clear,” Selles added. “It’s a player that can support the intensity that we already have with quality, both attacking and defensive. Mainly players that can complement what we already have in the wide areas and especially a right back, right center back that can play those both positions and can be really dynamic to complement what we already have.

“We already have Tyler, a player that we know well and knows how we want to play. He was arguably one of the best players in terms of center backs in League One last season and we’re looking forward to working with him again.

“Hopefully we can get another in the squad as soon as possible. That’s always better. But we also understand that the transfer market is fluid and you don’t get what you want straight away, from the very beginning. As I’ve already said, we already have a good squad and we have a group of players who are absolutely giving everything for the shirt. The application has been excellent.”

From there, much may depend on other outgoings. Key man Gus Hamer’s future is expected to dominate the news agenda all summer, with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven said to have stepped up their interest in the former Coventry City man earlier this week.

Selles understandably is keen to see the reigning Championship player of the year remain at Bramall Lane next season but is also realistic that it cannot be guaranteed. “No, I’m not relaxed,” he admitted. “I never relax. I’m intense and I apply pressure inside the club, pressure to the players.

“Pressure to everyone. That’s who I am. I just keep working hard. We have a clear plan of what we want to do, a clear plan of the players that are on our list and we have a clear plan of the squad that we already have.

I think we need to build it from what we have, and then the additions only going to give us a little bit more quality. I’m not stressed about that but, believe me, I’m intense on that matter also.”