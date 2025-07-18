Sheffield United set for significant change to matchday experience as safe standing timescale confirmed
Sheffield United have confirmed a significant change to home supporters’ Bramall Lane experience, with safe standing set to be introducted at Bramall Lane from the start of the new season. The topic had been on the agenda for some time but initially significant renvation of the Kop stand was needed for it to be introduced.
But the financial landscape soon changed, with safety restrictions implemented because a section of fans stood at the back of the Kop anyway costing the Blades significant sums every game. So the work had been brought forward, with the support of the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).
Around 3,000 safe standing positions will now be installed at the back of the Kop, as well as in a section of the away end. A Blades statement confirming the update admitted that safe standing is unlikely to be in place for the start of the new season, although the hope is that the installation will be completed before the end of the year.
United's chief executive Stephen Bettis said: "Whilst Safe Standing was always viewed as a long-term project, it has now become more viable from a financial perspective. We can now improve safety and crowd management while maintaining compliance from the relevant authorities.
"Safe Standing has dominated our meetings with the FAB and we are delighted that our consultations have brought us to this position where we will implement in the near future. Hopefully this is seen as a win-win situation and members of the FAB should be congratulated for their tenacity in petitioning for what the supporters want Bramall Lane to look like."
The United statement read: “There are a number of infrastructure improvements currently underway at S2, which includes considerable investment in the playing surface, meaning it is unlikely Safe Standing will be in place for the start of the campaign.
“It is intended that the project will be finished before the end of 2025. An independent rail will be fitted around the existing seats across the back of the Kop with installation work continuing between home fixtures.”
Bob Dyson, the chair of the Fan Advisory Board, added: "We too are delighted with the decision. Safe Standing has been the constant number one ask from the fans to the FAB since our formation.
“The Kop is pivotal to driving the atmosphere, replicating that of away games and getting Beautiful Down Town Bramall Lane back to its vociferous best. We'd like to thank Stephen and the club, together with Joe of Stand United, for the hard work and support in making the vision a reality."
Season tickets have already been sold in the area of the Kop that has been earmarked as a safe standing section, meaning that any fans preferring to sit in those areas risks a restricted view of the pitch. Once the areas affected have been confirmed fans will have the opportunity - subject to availability elsewhere - to move by contacting the Blades box office.
