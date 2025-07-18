Oliver Arblaster opens up on mental impact of devastating injury as Sheffield United man sets Wednesday target

For most right-minded people of a Sheffield United persuasion, the mere thought of being on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Jack Robinson or Sydie Peck is enough to make you wince. But this month, when he makes his long-awaited return to full training, Oliver Arblaster is embracing the prospect.

“I hope that someone comes and clatters me, just to give me that reassurance that everything is okay,” the Blades starlet admitted. “I feel like it might be the best thing for me. I might get Robbo or Sydie to come and smash me, to make sure I’m alright!”

The 21-year-old spoke with a smile on his face but the point is serious, as he prepares for another huge step in his rehabilitation process from a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended his season back in November.

After undergoing surgery and months of gruelling rehabiliation, the physical effects will heal. But often the psychological scars can linger for longer, and understandably so. No player wants to be injured, to go through all that pain and frustration after getting their boots back on, and Arblaster is no different.

“I’ve had many days of really questioning,” he admitted in a sit-down chat with The Star, on the Blades’ recent pre-season trip to Girona. “Wondering: ‘Is it going to happen again? Am I going to want to do this or that?’

“I spoke to the knee specialist about it ... I spoke to someone I’m close with from England, Aaron Ramsey, who’s at Burnley and was out for 13/14 months with his. We’ve spoken for the last couple of months and he’s been really helpful for me. There are lads here who have done it as well and I’ve spoken to them.

“I’ve laid in bed with my missus late at night and said to her: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to trust it.’ All these questions and thoughts that are pretty normal. But I’m sure Robbo or Sydie won’t mind testing it for me!”

As well as seemingly never-ending gym and physical work under the watchful eye of United’s coaching staff, Arblaster has also been meeting regularly with a psychologist brought in on a casual basis to help United’s players with any mental concerns they may be having - either on or off the pitch.

“She’s amazing,” Arblaster added. “I’ve been in sessions with her every week and it’s really shifted how my mind processes things. I’ve always been someone who overthinks things anyway, and working with her has been a massive help for me.

“I know she’s helped a lot of the lads as well. I say that I’ll be worrying about this or that but as soon as I get back out there and playing football again, the switch in your head just flicks. So I’m sure I’ll be good to go when I cross that white line again ... I just can’t wait now.”

Another mental target in Arblaster’s mind is November’s clash with United’s city rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough, after suffering his unfortunate injury midway through the first half of his first derby experience against the old enemy almost a year to the day earlier.

“Yeah, it will be I suppose,” Arblaster admitted, when asked if the timing would be added motivation. “Although I don’t need any to play them. I always wanted to play in a derby for my boyhood club.

“To do it for a minute, I’d have snatched your hand off when I was a kid. I’d love to come back in time for that game and I’d love to score, that would be the icing on the cake. But before then I’m just making sure I’m back fit and healthy and in a good place. It’s a long season, so I need to make sure I’m prepared for it.”