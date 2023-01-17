Sheffield United must sign a new attacker before the end of the transfer window in order to retain the ‘balance’ Paul Heckingbottom believes has helped fire them towards promotion.

With leading goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye a doubt for Friday’s game against Hull City because of injury, the United manager confessed his squad’s need for reinforcements has suddenly been laid bare following Reda Khadra’s departure earlier this month.

Despite admitting that budgetary constraints could make it difficult to achieve a breakthrough, Heckingbottom is continuing to scour the market for a suitable replacement whose acquisition might be sanctioned by the board as owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud remains locked in talks with an investor about relinquishing control of the Championship club.

“We are short on attackers,” Heckingbottom told The Star, after watching United strengthen their grip on second place with a 3-1 win over Stoke City. “We put together a good squad, well balanced, with competition for places throughout it.

“If we haven’t got the money (to do something) then fine. But we have lost one and so, if we can do something, it would be really welcome.”

After finding the back of the net during United’s FA Cup success at Millwall, which set up a fourth round visit to Wrexham, Jebbison impressed as a second-half substitute against Stoke. Oli McBurnie, who formed a formidable partnership with Ndiaye before succumbing to hernia and ankle complaints, is still working his way back towards fitness but hopeful of making a return as United attempt to stretch the 11 point gap separating them from Watford in third.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes he can sign a replacement for Reda Khadra: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie are both doubts for Sheffield United's game against Hull City at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage