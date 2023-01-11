News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: List of Reda Khadra replacements submitted as boss waits for green light

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will step up his search for a new attacking player after allowing Reda Khadra to leave Bramall Lane.

By James Shield
4 minutes ago

The Germany under-21 international returned to his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday before, as The Star predicted last week, being immediately dispatched to Birmingham City where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.

Despite the player’s difficulties in South Yorkshire, Heckingbottom has insisted he would only sanction Khadra’s departure if he received permission from the board of directors to sign a replacement. With negotiations regarding a potential change of ownership placing even further pressure on his budget, the 45-year-old and his recruitment experts are already thought to have presented a list of potential acquisitions to United’s hierarchy, although circumstances mean they have been forced to focus on temporary rather than permanent deals.

Although Heckingbottom has vowed to be “flexible” in his search, it is understood he would prefer to capture a striker with experience of Championship football given the injuries which have blighted United’s frontline. Joint-leading scorer Oli McBurnie is a doubt for this weekend’s visit to Stoke City, after missing the last four games because of an ankle complaint while Rhian Brewster is recovering from a hamstring issue. That leaves Billy Sharp, who turns 37 next month, as the only tried and tested centre-forward at Heckingbottom’s disposal although Da niel Jebbison impressed during the recent FA Cup victory over Millwall . Jebbison’s fellow teenager Will Osula has been recalled from Derby County but United are aware that, if he features for them before the window closes, the youngster would be unable to represent another club on a temporary basis until next season.

Reda Khadra suffered a frustrating time at Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
United, who are second in the table and nine points clear of third ahead of their meeting with City, elected to sever their ties with Khadra when it became apparent neither they nor were likely to trigger the option to purchase clause written into the agreement which brought him north.

Despite impressing during a similar spell with Blackburn Rovers last term, Khadra made only five starts for United and informed Heckingbottom of his wish to move on over Christmas.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to secure a replacement for Reda Khadra: Paul Terry / Sportimage
Birmingham have signed Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra on loan for the rest of the season: David Davies/PA Wire.
