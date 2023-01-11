Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will step up his search for a new attacking player after allowing Reda Khadra to leave Bramall Lane.

The Germany under-21 international returned to his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday before, as The Star predicted last week, being immediately dispatched to Birmingham City where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.

Despite the player’s difficulties in South Yorkshire, Heckingbottom has insisted he would only sanction Khadra’s departure if he received permission from the board of directors to sign a replacement. With negotiations regarding a potential change of ownership placing even further pressure on his budget, the 45-year-old and his recruitment experts are already thought to have presented a list of potential acquisitions to United’s hierarchy, although circumstances mean they have been forced to focus on temporary rather than permanent deals.

Reda Khadra suffered a frustrating time at Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United, who are second in the table and nine points clear of third ahead of their meeting with City, elected to sever their ties with Khadra when it became apparent neither they nor were likely to trigger the option to purchase clause written into the agreement which brought him north.

Despite impressing during a similar spell with Blackburn Rovers last term, Khadra made only five starts for United and informed Heckingbottom of his wish to move on over Christmas.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to secure a replacement for Reda Khadra: Paul Terry / Sportimage