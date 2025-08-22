Sheffield United transfer notebook as boo-boy nears switch to rivals, Blades lose out on Prem target

We are now rapidly approaching the business end of the summer transfer window and a number of plates are still spinning at Sheffield United, both in and out. The Blades’ business cranked back into gear earlier today with a double deal bolstering the options at Ruben Selles’ disposal this season.

Ben Godfrey’s arrival from Atalanta boosts United in two positions, with the former Everton man also able to play at right-back, while 20-year-old Nils Zatterstrom is an interesting project after being prised away from Swedish champions Malmo.

The incomings are set to prompt an exit, with Rhys Norrington-Davies a potential outgoing this window. As we revealed earlier this month Queens Park Rangers are keen on a deal for the Welsh international, who was told that he could leave Bramall Lane earlier this summer as he looks to get his career back on track following a tough period with injuries.

It was hard not to feel for Norrington-Davies when he was jeered by his own fans after a poor performance on the opening day against Bristol City and the hope is that he can get back to somewhere near where he was before his first devastating hamstring injury, which wrecked his dream of appearing at the World Cup in Qatar almost three years ago.

Unless there are any further incomings at centre-back, with Japhet Tanganga of Millwall one target, it now seems unlikely that skipper Jack Robinson will be allowed to depart if Norrington-Davies does, as expected, move on.

Robinson had been a target for Championship new boys Wrexham, who announced their latest big-money signing this week of defender Callum Doyle from Manchester City. The 31-year-old is out of contract at Bramall Lane at the end of next season and the idea of a fresh start is understood to have appealed to him.

One player who won’t be coming to United this summer is Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas, who is nearing a loan deal to Birmingham City. The Blades were interested in the 19-year-old, whose dad Jason is a former Welsh international, but he is heading to the Midlands as United look elsewhere.

Asked if he was also looking at other positions apart from centre-half ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1, Selles admitted this week: “Yes, absolutely. We are looking. We have the priority for those days and we have an overall picture.

“I think if you remember well, we have 11 first team players and impact players from last season who have left the club. We replaced them with three loans [before Godfrey and Zatterstrom’s arrivals] and then with players who still need some time to be able to perform for Sheffield United. So realistically we need some more players in.”

Asked about United’s recruiement process and his role in it, Selles revealed: “We have our targets, and then it goes to the recruitment department together with the different stats, videos, presence and observation etc.

“And then, if we have a player that we think is interesting, we also put the name and then the recruitment department make the filter. And then when it's finished we just go with the options and the budget. And then it's my task to decide who is the exact player that we will go and proceed to take.”