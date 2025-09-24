Sheffield United have been linked with the possibility of signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Bolton Wanderers head coach Steven Schumacher has admitted he is not surprised by reports linking Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry with a move to Sheffield United.

According to a report by The Argus, United have ‘stepped up their interest’ in signing the winger, who joined Bolton on loan from Brighton in July, ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, has made an impressive start to his time at League One Wanderers, scoring three goals and registering three assists in his first ten appearances for the club across all competitions.

Despite struggling to make his mark in the Championship last season, the impressive nature of his start at Bolton has reportedly attracted the attention of the Blades. Boss Chris Wilder has already hinted at the prospect of adding to his squad in the New Year.

Although Cozier-Duberry joined Bolton for the duration of the season in July, it is not unusual for Brighton to recall players and send them elsewhere. A prime example of that was when goalkeeper James Beadle was impressing on loan at Oxford United in the first half of the 2023/24 season and was recalled before being sent to Sheffield Wednesday for the second half of the campaign, offering him the chance to play at a higher level.

What Schumacher has said about Cozier-Duberry

And amid suggestions United are keeping a watchful eye on Cozier-Duberry, Bolton chief Schumacher is not in any way surprised.

“We knew we’d signed a good player on loan because we’d done our homework on him,” said Schumacher.

“We had got character references from people who had worked with him at Blackburn last season who said that coming down to this level, where he might get more space and perhaps not come up against as many physical full-backs and wing-backs, would mean he could really shine.

“I can't say I'm fully surprised, but I'm delighted with how it's gone for him, he's been a joy to work with.

“I met his mum and dad at Orient the other day and told them he's a credit to them. He comes in every day with a smile on his face.”