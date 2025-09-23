Former Leeds United man set for transfer move after Sheffield United links despite Chris Wilder furore

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford, the former Leeds United striker, is reportedly closing in on a move to La Liga despite recent links with Sheffield United. The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Elland Road this summer by mutual consent.

The former Boro striker has had something of a friendly rivalry with United manager Chris Wilder over the years, with the two enjoying a mutually-respectful relationship despite some public incidents over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That raised the possibility of the two working together this summer, with United looking for the firepower to get their season up and running and Bamford looking for his next club to continue his career.

And that could now happen in Spain, with La Liga side Getafe close to tying up a deal for the England international according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The player, he reports, is ready to fly to Spain and put the finishing touches to a proposed deal.

Former Leeds United man set for transfer move after Sheffield United links despite Chris Wilder furore

Wilder was said to be open to the idea of bringing Bamford to Bramall Lane after seeing his predecessor Ruben Selles sanction the sale of Welsh international striker Kieffer Moore to the Blades’ Championship rivals Wrexham, leaving them without a focal point for their attack.

Tyrese Campbell and Tom Cannon are two on-the-shoulder No.9s while Danny Ings brings some experience to the United attack, with the former Liverpool man expected to return to the squad ahead of this weekend’s trip to Oxford United after a minor injury issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamford’s history with United is interesting. In 2018/19, when United pipped Leeds to automatic promotion to the top-flight, Bamford was one of the players namechecked in a Wilder speech to camera after a few celebratory drinks while Bamford returned the favour after Leeds sealed their place in the Premier League last term, condemning the Blades to the play-offs.

Bamford led the assembled Leeds fans outside Elland Road into a not-so-complimentary chant about Wilder but the pair harboured no hard feelings to each other over the incidents, with Wilder subsequently revealing that Bamford had called him to apologise.

“I am a big boy,” the Blades boss said at the time. “You give it, you take it. You give it out locally, you take it locally as I have always done. We have our moments, other teams have their moments. I had a conversation with Pat yesterday and I have no issue at all with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not sure about the words used from a fellow pro, but I appreciate and respected him giving me a call and we had 20 minutes. I spoke to Daniel [Farke, Leeds boss] as well yesterday and had a half-hour chat. He's a super guy. They are a top team and a top football club.”