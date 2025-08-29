Sheffield United transfer state of play: Gus Hamer Leeds United latest, Alex Matos twist, Seol Young-woo situation

The fear of losing key man Gustavo Hamer has been in the back of Sheffield United supporters’ minds all summer and as time ticks down towards Monday’s 7pm deadline, those fears are creeping steadily to the front. The 28-year-old has been a player in demand ever since the Blades’ painful play-off final defeat back in May condemned them to another season of Championship football.

But he has remained at Bramall Lane, playing in all United’s four games so far and starting three of them as United suffered a disastrous start to Ruben Selles’ time in charge. PSV Eindhoven remain admirers, and could make a move should they see one of their players picked off before the transfer deadline.

Leeds United are also confirmed admirers of Hamer, having made a cheeky bid last summer, with rumours spreading like wildfire across social media today that a deal to take Hamer up the M1 to Elland Road was close to being completed.

The Star’s latest understanding, at the time of writing, is that that is not the case, and Hamer was expected to be part of the United party ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Middlesbrough as planned.

Things can quickly change in a transfer window, of course, but the noises coming out of Bramall Lane at the minute are that the players still being eyed by the Blades are seen as supplementary to Hamer, rather than direct replacements.

United’s poor start to the campaign, after a slow summer in the transfer market, provoked owners COH Sports into action, with five signings in the space of a week putting a different complexion on Selles’ squad.

Tatith Chong was the latest earlier today, arriving from Luton Town, and he could soon be joined at Bramall Lane by Chelsea man Alex Matos. The midfielder, who spent time on loan at Oxford United in the Championship last term, is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and United could look to exploit that to persuade their counterparts in London to sanction a permanent deal.

United already have four loan players on their books and are only allowed to name five on any one matchday teamsheet, meaning a permanent deal could keep a valuable slot free for another move.

Another player linked with United for what seems like most of the summer has been Seol Young-woo, the South Korean right-back. Reports in Serbia have forecast his exit from Red Star Belgrade for a long time, with the Blades touted as a likely destination.

But our understanding is that the 26-year-old’s name has not been discussed in the corridors of power at Bramall Lane, at least with any certainty. United are aware of him, but other areas are seen as priorities as things stand.

Callum O’Hare has been linked with a move away before the deadline, with Legia Warsaw mooted as a potential suitor, while United’s Championship rivals Watford have an interest in Jack Robinson and could launch a move to bring him to Vicarage Road before the window slams shut.

One player who has already left the Lane is defender Jamal Baptiste, who will spend the rest of the season with neighbours Rotherham United after a loan deal was agreed. The 21-year-old met his new Millers teammates at their Roundwood training ground this morning before the move was announced, subject to the usual EFL ratification.