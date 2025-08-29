Bombshell Gus Hamer transfer claim made amid Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven interest ahead of deadline

Gus Hamer could leave Sheffield United on a loan-to-buy deal before Monday’s transfer deadline, a report today has claimed, as the madness of the summer window really begins to take hold at Bramall Lane. The Brazilian-born Dutchman has been linked with a move away from United all summer.

As we previously reported United’s biggest threat remains a club in Holland, due to personal reasons, while a move to a local club could also appeal to minimise upheaval from the player’s current base.

Now FourFourTwo are reporting today that Hamer could leave on loan ahead of Monday’s deadline, with an obligation to buy included in the potential deal worth between £15-20m. Hamer has started all United’s three league games so far but it has been a season of struggle for the collective, with four defeats in four competitive games so far under Ruben Selles.

Speaking yesterday ahead of this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, Selles insisted he was confident of keeping hold of his key men but then refused to rule out the possibility completely, admitting that “if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.”

But if the loan arrangement does transpire then it is unlikely to go down well with Bramall Lane supporters, even as their side continue their frantic late-window work which has seen four players arrive in just over a week.

More are expected to follow, with Tahith Chong of Luton Town and Chelsea’s Alex Matos on the Blades’ wishlist. Manor Solomon, the Tottenham Hotspur forward who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, is also a potential option for United.

Callum O’Hare has been linked with a Bramall Lane exit, with Legia Warsaw said to be keen, while Jack Robinson could also follow Rhys Norrington-Davies out of the exit door after United signed three defenders in just under a week.

"I'm confident but as I said many times, this is football and no one is bigger than Sheffield United as a club,” said Selles when asked about sales. “So if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.

“Right now I'm confident that everyone stays. We may do a couple of loans with the young players to give them playing time in clubs that we think can help their development.”