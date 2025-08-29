Ex-Man Utd man Tahith Chong relishing "fresh start" at Sheffield United after Luton Town transfer switch

Tahith Chong admits he is looking forward to a fresh start at Sheffield United after being confirmed as the Blades’ latest summer signing this afternoon. The Luton Town man has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Bramall Lane after a fee was agreed between the two parties.

The move came about quickly, with Chong arriving at United’s Shirecliffe training base yesterday ahead of the finishing touches being put on the move. The 25-year-old utility man said: "I am very happy that this was done so quickly and that I'm here now.

"I'll be honest, as I'm speaking right now, it has been 48 hours or so, so everything has moved very quickly, and that's compliments to the club as well to get everything sorted out so quick.

"When you think of Sheffield United, you think of a big club and as soon as I heard, I was obviously very interested and very keen to sign. I've had two years at Luton, had some ups and downs, but now 100 per cent ready for a fresh start."

We revealed yesterday that United had shown an interest in the former Manchester United man, who joined Luton from Birmingham City in a deal worth around £4m back in 2023. Chong caught the eye in the Premier League but has also been a part of their fall into League One after back-to-back relegations.

Speaking earlier this summer, boss Matt Bloomfield admitted that Luton were bracing themselves for interest in the 25-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands but has switched his allegiances to Curaçao and been called up by their coach Dick Advocaat for their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I think Chongy inevitably is one of the players that will get interest because he was playing very well in the Premier League two seasons ago,” Bloomfield said. “If we can keep him, then I’d love to have him here. But I’m also understanding of the fact that he is one of the boys that we’re going to have interest in.”