Exclusive:Sheffield United could face Jack Robinson transfer decision as Championship rivals Watford eye Blades man

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:04 BST
Sheffield United could face Jack Robinson transfer decision as Championship rivals Watford eye Blades man

Sheffield United could face a transfer decision ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, The Star has been told, after another Championship rival emerged as a potential destination for their club skipper Jack Robinson. The 31-year-old was a target for Wrexham earlier in this window.

But the Championship newcomers have instead spent big on Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle, which appeared to have closed that particular avenue of exit for Robinson. But after a flurry of activity in terms of incoming centre-halves - Ben Godfrey, Nils Zatterstrom and Japhet Tanganga arriving in the space of a week - boss Ruben Selles suddenly has a glut of options at centre-back, including Robinson and young loanee Tyler Bindon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhys Norrington-Davies has already been allowed to leave United, joining QPR on a loan deal for the rest of the season, while 35-year-old former Brentford and Burnley man Ben Mee could be handed a Bramall Lane deal after impressing on trial.

And United’s resolve to keep hold of Robinson could be tested if Watford follow up what we understand to have been initial interest in the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest man.

Sheffield United could face Jack Robinson transfer decision as Championship rivals Watford eye Blades man

Robinson is out of contract next summer and the idea of some more security is likely to appeal to a player at his current stage of career. He was left out of the side for the start of the Selles era, the Spaniard preferring Norrington-Davies for a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City after a pre-season injury to his skipper.

If Robinson did express a desire to make a fresh start it seems unlikely that United would stand in his way, especially given his contractual status and the other options at Selles’ disposal. Speaking before this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, where he hopes to notch his first win as Blades boss, Selles again declined to offer any guarantees that no players would leave before Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bombshell Hamer transfer claim made amid Leeds interest pre-deadline

United transfer interest in 44-cap international sparks debate

Ex-SUFC player, boss loses cancer battle as brilliant memories relived

“As I said many times, this is football and no one is bigger than Sheffield United as a club,” said Selles, who said he was “confident” of keeping hold of his key men. “So if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Right now I'm confident that everyone stays. We may do a couple of loans with the young players to give them playing time in clubs that we think can help their development.”

But United would have to weigh up the loss of another big character in the dressing room if they were to sanction any exit for Robinson, following the departures of the likes of Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore earlier this summer.

Related topics:Jack RobinsonChampionshipLiverpoolWrexhamMiddlesbroughManchester CitySpaceRhys Norrington-DaviesBen Godfrey
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice