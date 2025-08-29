Sheffield United could face Jack Robinson transfer decision as Championship rivals Watford eye Blades man

Sheffield United could face a transfer decision ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, The Star has been told, after another Championship rival emerged as a potential destination for their club skipper Jack Robinson. The 31-year-old was a target for Wrexham earlier in this window.

But the Championship newcomers have instead spent big on Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle, which appeared to have closed that particular avenue of exit for Robinson. But after a flurry of activity in terms of incoming centre-halves - Ben Godfrey, Nils Zatterstrom and Japhet Tanganga arriving in the space of a week - boss Ruben Selles suddenly has a glut of options at centre-back, including Robinson and young loanee Tyler Bindon.

Rhys Norrington-Davies has already been allowed to leave United, joining QPR on a loan deal for the rest of the season, while 35-year-old former Brentford and Burnley man Ben Mee could be handed a Bramall Lane deal after impressing on trial.

And United’s resolve to keep hold of Robinson could be tested if Watford follow up what we understand to have been initial interest in the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest man.

Robinson is out of contract next summer and the idea of some more security is likely to appeal to a player at his current stage of career. He was left out of the side for the start of the Selles era, the Spaniard preferring Norrington-Davies for a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City after a pre-season injury to his skipper.

If Robinson did express a desire to make a fresh start it seems unlikely that United would stand in his way, especially given his contractual status and the other options at Selles’ disposal. Speaking before this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, where he hopes to notch his first win as Blades boss, Selles again declined to offer any guarantees that no players would leave before Monday’s 7pm deadline.

“As I said many times, this is football and no one is bigger than Sheffield United as a club,” said Selles, who said he was “confident” of keeping hold of his key men. “So if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.

“Right now I'm confident that everyone stays. We may do a couple of loans with the young players to give them playing time in clubs that we think can help their development.”

But United would have to weigh up the loss of another big character in the dressing room if they were to sanction any exit for Robinson, following the departures of the likes of Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore earlier this summer.