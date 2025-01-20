Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United transfer latest as Chris Wilder offers updates on Tom Cannon, Jonjoe Kenny interest

Sheffield United remain in talks over their transfer move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, ahead of a crucial week that could see the Blades land two new forwards to bolster their promotion push. The Blades are close to confirming the loan return of Ben Brereton Diaz from Southampton.

Their pursuit of Cannon is not quite as advanced, we understand, although we were told last week that United’s offer for the 22-year-old had been accepted. The next step was personal terms with the Republic of Ireland international, who was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City this month ahead of a potential permanent departure from the King Power Stadium.

United were keen on Cannon in the summer and resurrected their interest when it became clear that he may be available again, and crucially that boss Wilder would be backed with the funds to make a permanent deal a reality. Wilder was due to speak with chief executive Stephen Bettis today about United’s transfer state of play, after admitting that the Blades are “close” on two more deals as well as the Brereton Diaz return.

“There's talk between the clubs and agents and players,” Wilder said on Cannon. “So still something to go at. I talked about that on Friday as well, we've put a bid in and I'm due to speak to Steve Bettis about two or three players that we've targeted.

“It's going to be a moving week for us and the difficulty is medicals and registrations etc, that we can hopefully get over the line. It'll be difficult for Swansea [on Tuesday night]. But hopefully come Friday [against Hull City], strength-wise and boosting the squad and numbers, we'll be in a good place.”

Wilder also addressed speculation linking United with a move for former Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny. The Blades are keen to bring in another player in that position, and Kenny - currently of Hertha Berlin in the German second division - is one possibility.

“With Harry Souttar going back, Alfie [Gilchrist] can play centre-back as well and young Femi [Seriki] is coming through,” Wilder added. “It is an area we've looked at. There are a number of players we've looked at and I'll let you do the maths on the names.”