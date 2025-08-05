Sheffield United transfer exodus continues as Kieffer Moore opens up on Wrexham switch

Sheffield United’s transfer need has been made even clearer after the Blades confirmed their second transfer departure of the day, with the new Championship season edging ever closer. The Blades this morning sold Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord, with another member of last season’s squad subsequently leaving the Lane.

Kieffer Moore’s long-awaited move to Wrexham has now been made official, with the striker putting pen to paper on a deal with the Welsh side ahead of their return to the second tier after three successive promotions.

Attentions will now turn towards securing a replacement for the 32-year-old Welsh international, but it will not be Oli McBurnie as things stand with the former Blade - who received an offer from the Blades to return to Bramall Lane - understood to be undergoing a medical at Hull City.

United confirmed they have made a profit on the sum they paid Bournemouth for Moore last summer, with the striker scoring six goals for the Blades last term. On making the move, Moore said: “I’m over the moon to join the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team. My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward.”

Boss Phil Parkinson, whose interest in Moore was first revealed by The Star earlier this summer, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Kieffer to the club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship and international experience and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Moore the ninth player to leave United since May’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley, with five - including two Bulgarian development players - coming in to balance the numbers in Ruben Selles’ squad.

Turning a profit for a player who turns 33 this week could be interpreted as good business but only if United move smartly to replace him, with Tyrese Campbell, Ryan One and Tom Cannon the remaining forwards in Selles’ forward line.

Louie Barry can also play down the middle but Selles will no doubt be keen to replace Moore’s physical presence as a plan B for the upcoming season. United, who signed Djibril Soumare on loan from Braga yesterday to replace Vini Souza, have enquired about Charlie Hughes at Hull as a potential replacement for Anel Ahmedhodzic, but his big price tag has seen them look elsewhere.