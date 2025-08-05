Anel Ahmedhodzic opens up on Sheffield United transfer exit as Blades left scrambling

Anel Ahmedhodzic admits the chance to play for “a big European club” was a driving factor in his Sheffield United exit, after it was officially confirmed this lunchtime. The 26-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal at Feyenoord after the Dutch giants agreed a deal of around £7m with the Blades.

As we revealed earlier the deal also includes bonuses due to United if certain criteria are met, and a sell-on clause should the Bosnian defender move on in the future. A portion of the profit made by United will also go to Malmo, Ahmedhodzic’s future club.

The departure leaves United even lighter in central defence ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Bristol City, with boss Ruben Selles already targeting reinforcements in that area. That will now become even more of a priority for the new Blades chief.

But while he wrestles with that conundrum, Ahmedhodzic is in Rotterdam preparing for a potential debut in his new side’s Champions League qualifying clash against Fenerbahçe tomorrow, with the Dutch FA providing assistance.

“Things have moved incredibly quickly in the last few days,” said Ahmedhodzic, who had been on Feyenoord’s radar for some time. "I couldn't be happier. Playing for such a big European club is something I've always worked hard for.

“I'm grateful that Feyenoord is giving me this opportunity and that they've done everything they can to get me eligible to play in the matches against Fenerbahçe. I can't wait to put on this shirt and give it my all with my new teammates. Here's to many great things to come."