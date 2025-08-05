Oli McBurnie confirms future plan amid Sheffield United, Hull City, Ipswich Town transfer interest

Oli McBurnie, the former Sheffield United striker who the Blades were keen to bring back to Bramall Lane this summer, has confirmed he will return to England after waving an emotional farewell to Spanish side Las Palmas. The 29-year-old spent a season in La Liga, but couldn’t prevent their relegation to the second tier.

That demotion triggered a clause in his contract which rendered him a free agent, although the Spaniards were interested in bringing him back ahead of the new season. But a return to English shores was always the favourite, with the Blades lodging an offer with the striker’s camp earlier this summer.

But, as we revealed this week, it did not compare with the other half-a-dozen domestic contracts on the table for McBurnie, with Hull City the favourites to land the forward on a free transfer. McBurnie is undergoing a medical with the Tigers today as another target slips from the Blades’ grasp.

Ipswich Town and his former club Swansea City were also interested in signing McBurnie, who scored 15 goals in his last season at Championship level before moving to Spain last summer. In an emotional message posted on his social media, McBurnie wrote: “I want to thank wholeheartedly the UD Las Palmas and all the people of Gran Canaria.

“Last season did not go as we all wanted, but I am convinced that this year the club will return to the First Division, which is where it deserves to be. Still, it was an incredible experience: I fell in love with the club, the island, the tans, my teammates, the sports director, the technical staff, the president... of everything!!!

“I will never forget the love and support I received when I was going through some tough times in my personal life, especially after losing one of my best friends. When things didn't go well on the field, you guys were always by my side. That meant more than I can say!

“But now the time has come for a change, to return home, to England. I can only say thank you to everyone in Las Palmas and Gran Canaria for making me and my family feel so welcome from day one. We will definitely be back for a visit soon.

“Las Palmas and Gran Canaria will always be our second home!! And if one day I don't come back as a player, I'll come back as a fan for sure!! Heartfelt thanks!”