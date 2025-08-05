Sheffield United discover Hull City transfer response for key man “grateful” to Ruben Selles

Sheffield United have made an enquiry for Hull City defender Charlie Hughes, The Star understands, as they continue to search for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Anel Ahmedhodzic earlier today. The Bosnian defender has joined Feyenoord after a deal worth around £7m was agreed with the Dutch giants.

That leaves the Blades desperately short at centre-half but work is ongoing to strengthen that area, with Hughes’ name understood to have been inked on a list of potential transfer targets. The 21-year-old joined Hull last summer from Wigan Athletic, working under current Blades boss Ruben Selles at the MKM Stadium.

The Blades are said to have made contact over a potential deal but were dissuaded from taking it any further by Hull’s valuation of the player, who was tipped to be a future England international by Wigan sporting director Gregor Rioch when he left the Latics last summer in a reported £3.5m deal.

The Star has been told that United also looked at signing Hughes at that point, with the Blades’ recruitment team split over whether to bring him in or not. He instead moved to the Tigers and the deal proved good value, with Hughes winning the young player of the year award as they narrowly avoided relegation to League One under Selles.

Hughes has spoken previously of his respect for the Spaniard, telling Hull Live at the time when Selles’ future was up in the air: “Stats don't lie. I've seen a few stats since he's come in, and what he's done ... I don't think there's any debate in that. And I've seen it for myself since he’s come in. He's been great, and I mean the lads have a great relationship with him.

“I've heard rumours, but listen, all I'll say is that me and the lads have a great relationship with the manager. Since he's come in, the lads are grateful for what he's done for us. We don't see any debate in it. For me and the lads, I think we really get along with him and don't have any problem here, so there's no debate for us."

Hughes may be out of their reach but United need reinforcements at centre-half and fast, with this weekend’s Championship opener against Bristol City on the horizon. They had also been linked with a move for Rob Holding, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bramall Lane from Crystal Palace but joined Colorado Rapids earlier this week on an 18-month deal.

“Rob is a composed, experienced defender who has competed at the highest levels of the game,” said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. “His leadership and defensive quality will add real value to our back line. We’re excited to add Rob to our group.”

Another player linked with United, Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Antman, put pen to paper on a deal to sign for Scottish giants Rangers this week. Boss Russell Martin said: “We are thrilled to bring Oliver to Glasgow.

"He is a player we have followed closely and his versatility attacking qualities will add a new dimension to our squad. He is hungry to learn, and I look forward to seeing the impact he can have this season and in the future at Rangers.”