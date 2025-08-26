Opinion split over Sheffield United transfer move for England-capped duo as plan questions raised again

There is a running joke amongst some members of the ever-dwindling Sheffield United press pack which really came to the fore during the long-running COH Sports takeover saga. During the months and months it took to get that sorted, journalists would get bombarded with requests for news and updates.

Then, when they duly delivered them, the general consensus seemed to be: “Not that news!” because it usually contained something they didn’t want to hear. That came to mind again this week when we broke the news that United had invited former Southampton duo Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond to train at Shirecliffe.

All summer there has been a consensus that United’s squad is light on not only bodies, but nous, leadership and experience. Jack Robinson and Adam Davies are comfortably the elder statesmen of a group trying to figure out how to overcome a poor start to the current season.

But the reaction to the news of Ings and Redmond, following the path of 35-year-old Ben Mee to the Shirecliffe training ground, has smacked of: “Not that experience!” In some quarters, at least.

That isn’t to say that some of the concerns aren’t valid. Ings turned 33 last month and hasn’t started a game of football since last December, when he was replaced at half-time during West Ham United’s defeat at Leicester City. Redmond played a combined 20 minutes for Burnley last season as they pipped United to automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Both have kept a basic level of fitness over the summer, as has Mee, but nothing can quite replicate the sensation of training with actual footballers who are preparing for a game at the weekend and it is in that situation that all three will now be judged.

Bramall Lane insiders have suggested that Ings has caught the eye amid reports that United are looking to tie up a deal for the former Liverpool forward, who cost the reigning Premier League champions an initial £18m when he moved from the south coast a few years back.

He is never a player who has relied on explosive pace throughout his career and maximised his other attributes to earn a series of Premier League moves and three caps for England at senior level. But, if he signs, how quickly will he be in a position to impact United’s season at a time when they - and especially boss Ruben Selles - need it urgently?

The move also raises further question marks over United’s strategy, just weeks after they lost out to Hull City in the chase for Oli McBurnie. McBurnie is four years younger than Ings and was also available on a free transfer, coming off the back of a good season in terms of availability.

But United decided he wasn’t worth the wages that he could command elsewhere and Hull duly took advantage. The early evidence, of two goals and two assists in his four games so far, suggest it was worth the investment; Ings’ pedigree at least suggests he may come at a similar cost should he agree a deal with United.

That is the ultimate factor that will decide the future of all three of United’s de facto trialists - a cost vs. reward scenario. What price do you put on experience, that feeling of having gone down the final stretch in a season so many times before?

What effect would working with Redmond, another player good enough at one time to be capped by his country, have on the likes of fellow wingers Andre Brooks, Louie Barry and Ryan One? Is Ings the perfect Kieffer Moore replacement after United allowed the striker, also 33, to leave on the eve of the season?

One, both or all three could prove masterstrokes or disasters. As ever, time will tell, but that won’t stop fans debating. And nor should it.