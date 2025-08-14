Sheffield United fans endured another 90 minutes to forget last night as their side tumbled out of the League Cup at the first round stage. The Blades lost their first game of the season on Saturday, at home to Bristol City, and followed it up with defeat at Birmingham City.

Boss Ruben Selles made 10 changes to shuffle his pack and it didn’t have the desired effect, with United barely in the game in the first 45 minutes and lucky that the Blues were not out of sight. Things didn’t get much better in the second half, either, although Gus Hamer’s stunning equaliser from almost the halfway line did spark jubilant scenes.

But City booked their place in round two when Jay Stansfield’s deflected effort late on saw them run out 2-1 winners. As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side in the second city - see if you can spot anyone you recognise in our latest gallery...

