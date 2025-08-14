"Sad" key Sheffield United figure reveals Sheffield Wednesday plan after Lane departure as turnover continues

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s summer staff turnover has continued after Danny Cadamarteri, the former Blades striker, confirmed he has left his role with the club’s academy. The 45-year-old had held a role at Shirecliffe for the last five years, specialising in individual programmes for the last three.

But he confirmed his departure on social media earlier today, amid a backdrop of widespread departures amongst the Blades backroom team. Masseur Paul Evans, the former Brentford, Bradford City and Nottingham Forest midfielder, left the Blades on the eve of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Whiting, one of the Blades’ analysts, departed recently to take up a position with a Premier League side while at least one other member of the United backroom team is understood to be considering handing in their notice.

Posting earlier today, Cadamarter wrote: “Sad to announce I’ve left my role as head of individual development at [United’s academy]. After five amazing years in various roles, my biggest success is leading the academy individual program for the last three years. The productivity has been through the roof. Good luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as overseeing the development of talented academy graduates including Will Osula and Ryan One in that time Cadamarteri has also nurtured two promising young forwards in his own family.

His sons Bailey and Caelan-Kole are both professionals, with the former in the Wednesday first team amid their summer struggle and the latter recently sold by the Owls to Manchester City.

Although Cadamarteri’s next professional plans have not been revealed, he is now expecting to watch more of Wednesday with highly-rated Bailey, 20, looking to take advantage of the situation afforded to him by Wednesday’s availability crisis and establish himself as a Championship striker.