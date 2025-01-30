Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United will be desperate for a return to winning ways at Derby County on Saturday, following last week’s miserable 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City. Chris Wilder’s side remain in the automatic promotion places despite that result and look well-placed to challenge for an instant return to the Premier League.

Their chances have been greatly improved by what looks to be an excellent January transfer window, with Harry Clarke joining Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon and Hamza Choudhury in swapping Premier League clubs for a stint at Bramall Lane. The Blades aren’t thought to be done just yet but those around them are also hoping to do some late business, and the Star has rounded up the latest stories from across the division.

Armstrong clarity

Sheffield United are not thought to be closing in on a deal for former Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong, despite reports suggesting as much. The Star understands claims from Canadian Soccer Daily that a move from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bramall Lane is all but done are wide of the mark.

Armstrong helped Southampton win promotion to the Premier League via a 1-0 play-off final win over Leeds United last season, but left St Mary’s a month later following the expiration of his contract. He joined MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps but could be set for a return to England, with Sheffield Wednesday keen on a move before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

United have already stolen a transfer target from under their rivals’ nose, with Ipswich Town defender Clarke picking Bramall Lane over Hillsborough for his six-month loan switch. But that doesn’t look to be the case regarding Armstrong, with Blades recruitment chiefs now focused on defensive reinforcements.

Leeds’ Targett stance

Matt Targett’s prospective move to Elland Road has been cast into doubt as Leeds’ stance on links to the Newcastle United defender emerge. The Yorkshire Evening Post claim club sources ‘reacted with bafflement’ when informed of the experienced left-back's supposed impending move to West Yorkshire.

The Athletic recently claimed Leeds have enquired about Targett’s availability, which was followed by a report from the Northern Echo on Thursday that talks were in the ‘final stages’. They suggested there was hope a move for the 29-year-old could be finalised before the weekend, with Newcastle ready to offload the defender they spent £12million on back in 2022.

But when those reports were put to them by the YEP, Leeds were baffled by the suggestion a deal was virtually done. They point to the fact both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are fully fit and more than capable at this level, while summer signing Isaac Schmidt is also an option.

QPR loan confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the signing of Yang Min-Hyeok on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The 18-year-old only moved to spurs from K-League outfit Gangwon earlier this month and after training with the first-team, has been sent out on loan to enjoy regular football elsewhere.

“I am really happy to be here and I will try to do my best for the team,” Yang told QPR’s website. “I have great memories of Korean legend Ji-sung Park who used to play here. I really want to play and I want to show up in the matches regularly.

“It is a real pleasure to join QPR and in every single match I will try to help the team win and to make the fans happy. Any time that I can have an opportunity for the team, I am ready.”

