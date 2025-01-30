Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louie Barry's Sheffield United "turning point" as Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday transfer target makes move

Louie Barry admits watching Hull City’s victory over Sheffield United last week was a “big turning point” in his decision to join the Tigers on loan. The 21-year-old was on the Blades’ radar this month as they looked for a left-sided attacker, but their signing of top choice Ben Brereton Diaz scuppered any potential deal with Aston Villa.

Barry was also a player of interest to United’s Championship rivals Leeds United and Wednesday, after scoring 15 goals in the first half of this season on loan at Stockport County in League One. He was recalled by Villa ahead of his next move, which comes in East Yorkshire after signing a new deal at Villa Park.

“I’m really excited,” Barry said. “I had a good start to the season, and hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here. I spoke to the gaffer, and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game, and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition."

United will hope that Barry can continue his goalscoring form in the Championship, with the Tigers still to play their promotion rivals Burnley and Sunderland in the latter part of the season - as well as Wednesday. “I just want to get out there now,” Barry added. “I haven’t played for about a month, and I’m champing at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals.

“I started the season off by scoring goals and creating chances, and I want to end it the same way. I’m hungry, probably hungrier than ever, and I’ve got that point to prove in the Championship. I’ve never played in the Championship, so it’s my time to go out there and show people what I can do.”