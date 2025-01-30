Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Opinion mixed as James McAtee retains Sheffield United affection with Sheffield Wednesday snub

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He may now be a part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad but it’s fair to say that James McAtee has not forgotten his time at Sheffield United. The England U21 international spent two seasons at Bramall Lane on loan from the Premier League champions, helping the Blades win promotion in his first before returning to represent them in the top flight.

He returned to the Etihad in the summer determined to build on the experience with his boyhood club and scored his first Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League goals for City this season. He was also a part of the squad that beat Club Brugge in a do-or-die European clash last night in terms of City’s Champions League progression, and went viral on social media afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Chantelle Howard took her 10-year-old son Oaklan to the Etihad for the Brugge game for his birthday, staying behind afterwards to catch a glimpse of City’s players. In a video recorded by Chantelle McAtee can be seen stopping his car and handing a shirt to a steward for Oaklan - before noticing he was wearing a coat bearing the badge of United’s city rivals Wednesday and changing his mind.

In a post on social media, Chantelle wrote: “Imagine travelling all that way, braving the freezing cold after watching a Champions League game, just for your little football-mad 10-year-old to have his birthday night ruined. James McAtee had the chance to make a birthday unforgettable — he handed out his shirt, and you should have seen the pure joy on the kids’ faces!

“But then, when it came to Oaklan, he changed his mind… all because of a [Wednesday] badge on his coat. Never mind that he was head-to-toe in Man City gear, having spent all his birthday money in the club shop that night. Kids look up to their idols, whether they support a local team or one of the biggest in the world.

“Not everyone can get to the Etihad every week, but that doesn’t make them any less of a fan. Moments like these shape how young supporters see the game—and their heroes. It’s a shame when football forgets what really matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantelle later edited her post to add: “I have three boys who support different teams, two Wednesday and one Man City, But when all is said and done the players playing at City are BIG stars and a lot play for [their] country! So a 10-year-old lad would be buzzing about that whether he’s Man City through and through or not!

“Also they weren’t begging for anything, they didn’t have a pen for anything to be signed or anything literally just wanted to see the big names and get a wave It was McAtee that put down his window and chose my boys to give the shirt to!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video sparked intense debate after being posted and then shared widely. Ryan Batty said: “That's bang out of order ... McAtee should get the little one back to Man City as a mascot to apologise,” while Emmy Roberts added: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour from a player! Just because he hates Sheff Wednesday!”

But others pointed out that voices on the video did not know who McAtee was when he stopped his car. Lande Booker said: “I hope McAtee gave his shirt to a Man City fan, who actually knows who he is,” and Paul Mawdesley said: “Of course he would not give his shirt. You have to have some loyalty to a club you played for quite happily only recently.”

Owls fan Kevin Beck also offered his take online, saying: “If he's a Sheffield Wednesday fan, like us all, he should be used to disappointment by now!! Top banter from McAtee, that's what local rivalry is all about (McAtee having played for Sheffield United of course). Too much fake outrage going on here.”

The Star has approached City for comment. What do you think - was McAtee’s change of heart petty or reasonable?