Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle, who spent the second half of last season with Cardiff City after beginning the campaign at Hamburg, was one of United’s most effective performers during Tuesday’s 4-0 rout of Reading which means they will prepare for Sunday’s visit to Hull City on top of the Championship table.

Drafted into the starting eleven at the expense of McAtee, following his difficult experience against Luton Town four days earlier, one of the most impressive aspects of Doyle’s display was his grasp of United’s tactics - something which allowed him to rotate in their midfield with Norway international Sander Berge.

Sheffield United's on-loan duo James McAtee (left) and Tommy Doyle

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing an injury sustained soon after leaving the Etihad Stadium initially hamper Doyle’s progress, Heckingbottom said: “Tommy did really well and we are pleased to get him to that level. “When he came in, he was desperate to do well. He saw how we trained, how good the players are and the intensity and quality.

“He’s had a bit more experience (than McAtee) and a couple of loans. This league is so unique in terms of how it’s played.”

With Heckingbottom expressing concerns that the fitness issues which have robbed him of John Fleck and Ben Osborn are hampering United’s efforts to rest players in the centre of the park - this weekend’s trip to East Yorkshire will be their ninth match in just over a month - Doyle now appears certain to start the meeting with City. A punishing schedule which also sees them face Rotherham, Swansea and Preston before October 1st’s home game against Birmingham City means coaching staff will be keen to see McAtee acclimate to the demands of second tier football.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with another loan signing Reda Khadra: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Aged 19, the England under-21 international is regarded as one of the most promising cosmetic talents to emerge from City’s youth programme in recent years. But he had amassed only 117 minutes worth of experience for their first team before heading to Bramall Lane. The rest of his outings for City came for their under-21’s side in the EFL Trophy.

With United cruising to victory over Reading, Heckingbottom was able to introduce McAtee towards the end of a contest which saw Doyle claim an assist for the second of their four goals. That cameo appearance should prove invaluable as he attempts to settle into his new surroundings.

“We had to be patient with Tommy, getting him up to speed,” Heckingbottom continued. “He trained with us and we also got him some games with the under-21’s, which really helped him get to grips with what we needed and wanted from him.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic was on target twice against Paul Ince’s men, after Oli McBurnie had netted for the second time in as many matches. Iliman Ndiaye, who Heckingbottom hopes will soon be awarded a new contract by United, also wrote his name on the scoresheet.

Tommy Doyle impressed on his full debut for Sheffield United