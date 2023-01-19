Blades’ title rivals Burnley near key signing - which could benefit Wednesday

Sheffield United’s title rivals Burnley are reportedly nearing the signing of a new player - which could indirectly benefit the Blades’ city rivals, Wednesday.

Journalist Anel Avdić, from SportExpressen, reported earlier today that Burnley have agreed a fee, worth around £2.35m for the defender Hjalmar Ekdal, from the Allsvenskan club Djurgårdens IF.

Advic reports that Djurgårdens and the title-chasing Clarets have agreed on the “framework” of the transfer and the defender is expected to fly to England imminently to complete the move, despite question marks over whether he would qualify for a work permit.

If the two clubs are able to agree a deal, however, and the defender does arrive in Lancashire, that may indirectly benefit League One promotion-chasers Wednesday.

The Owls are keen to replace Mark McGuinness after he headed back to Cardiff City and an enquiry has been submitted for Burnley’s Luke McNally. The 23-year-old has barely featured since arriving from Oxford in the summer and would be pushed further down the pecking order at Turf Moor if Ekdal arrives.

