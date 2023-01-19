The Blades have announced tickets for their FA Cup tie at Wrexham have sold out - but Unitedites can still get their hands on tickets

Sheffield United have confirmed that their allocation for their FA Cup fourth-round clash at Wrexham later this month have sold out - but some lucky fans can still get their hands on tickets.

United were allocated 1,175 tickets for the Racecourse Ground away end after the National League promotion-chasers were paired with Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who will travel to Wales inside the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

United confirmed this morning that tickets have now sold out - but fans can enter a ballot for a second chance of seeing their side in FA Cup action.

The ballot is online and can be entered by clicking here. It will be open until 10am on Monday, January 23 and United’s ticket office will contact successful applicants that afternoon.

All refunds and ticket amendments must be made before 10am on January 27. The game will be United’s first trip to Wrexham in the FA Cup since 1983, when Keith Edwards scored four goals in a 5-1 Blades win.

