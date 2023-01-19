Sheffield United’s final game of the regular Championship season has a new date and time, after being rescheduled to avoid a clash with King Charles III’s coronation.
The final round of fixtures had originally been scheduled for May 6, with the Blades scheculed to visit Birmingham City. But that date had been selected for the King’s coronation, leading to discussions amongst the EFL and stakeholders over moving the games.
The EFL confirmed today that League One games that weekend will kick off on May 7, at 12pm, with League Two and Championship games being played on Monday, May 8 - a bank holiday - at 12.30pm and 3pm respectively.
“The confirmed schedule was approved by the EFL Board at its recent meeting and follows consultation with stakeholders,” an EFL statement read.