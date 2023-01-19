Leeds striker set for Championship move - but not to Blades, whose search for a striker continues

Many Sheffield United fans had suggested him as a potential target as the Blades look to replace Reda Khadra - but Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt is set to make a shock Championship move after his temporary exit from Elland Road was sanctioned.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has barely featured this season under Jesse Marsch and moved even further down the pecking order following Leeds’ club-record signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim last week.

Swansea City were thought to be leading the chase for Gelhardt’s signature, while Stoke were also mentioned. It was always unlikely that United would be in the race for his signature, considering their budget constraints, as ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom looks to replace Khadra.

But in something of a shock move, Gelhardt looks to be heading to Championship strugglers Wigan - the club he left to join Leeds. The striker is still part of Leeds’ first-team plans, having signed a contract until 2027 back in August.

United chief Heckingbottom told the media this week that there are “umpteen” players out there that he could bring in, but they have to be in-budget and also right for what he needs.

“We’ve got to find one who we think is going to help us and who we can afford. If we can’t, we can’t,” Heckingbottom said.

“We know what we’re looking for. There are players there but we’re not going to settle; we’ll keep looking and keep working.”