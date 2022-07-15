The match at Glanford Park, the third of six warm-up fixtures they are scheduled to play before returning to Championship action next month, pits United against opponents preparing to compete outside of the English Football League for the first time since 1950 after finishing bottom of its pyramid last term.

As part of the rebuilding process he hopes will eventually help them regain EFL status, Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill recruited United’s young goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on loan earlier this week. The 21-year-old is eligible to face his parent club after agreeing to spend the season in Lincolnshire.

Marcus Dewhurst during a training session at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He’s a good goalkeeper and offers the qualities I’m looking for,” said Hill, after being impressed by Dewhurst’s performances during a similar spell with Boston. “He’s young and we’re going to give him a platform to establish himself.”

“We’ve been really pleased with him while he’s been training with us,” Hill added.

Dewhurst joins former United players Elliott Whitehouse and Jordan Hallam at Scunthorpe, whose ground is situated only 25 miles away from his home city of Hull. Capped by England at youth level, Dewhurst has also completed placements with Carlisle United, Guiseley and Solihull Moors since enrolling on United’s academy programme.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom takes his squad to Scunthorpe next

Another of its graduates, Jake Eastwood, recently completed a temporary transfer to Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County following Adam Davies’ decision to accept a new contract at Bramall Lane.