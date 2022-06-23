After joining United on a short-term basis during the January transfer window, the goalkeeper’s agreement expired last month meaning he is now free to speak to other teams.

Heckingbottom, who has previously worked with Davies at Barnsley, hopes to convince the 29-year-old to put pen to paper on a new agreement ahead of the new Championship season.

Despite appearing to suggest Davies is also considering other offers after helping his country reach this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar, Heckingbottom told The Star: “With regards to Adam, we are still speaking to him. He’s another one we’d love to get in. Who knows? He could be the first one we get in.

“He’s going to be sought after. I know that. But I also know Adam. And I know that he really enjoyed his time here with us, that he loved every minute.”

Adam Davies could be returning to Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Keen to cement his place in Robert Page’s plans for November’s tournament in the Middle East, alongside United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies, one possible obstacle Heckingbottom could face as he aims to persuade Davies is Wes Foderingham’s presence at the club. The former Rangers player excelled after replacing Robin Olsen between the posts last term, and will be confident of retaining his status as Heckingbottom’s number one when United begin the campaign with a visit to Watford on Monday 1 August.

Davies moved to South Yorkshire after Stoke City agreed to terminate his employment at the bet365 Stadium. That decision was taken after they received an approach from Heckingbottom about his availability, when Olsen’s loan from AS Roma was terminated.

United, who yesterday expressed their disappointment at the news Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster have both been charged by the police after an investigation into events during the pitch invasion which followed last month’s play-off semi-final defeat at Nottingham Forest, are in the market for “six or seven” new faces according to Heckingbottom.

Paul Heckingbottom wants the goalkeeper to rejoin Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

An offer has been submitted for one senior international, currently based overseas, although Heckingbottom refused to identify the target, saying: “I might be wasting my breath because we’ve got to see if it’s possible yet.”