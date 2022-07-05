Having completed a successful trial spell with the Scottish Premiership club earlier this summer, Eastwood’s move to Dingwall was officially processed following Adam Davies’ decision to rejoin Paul Heckingbottom’s squad.

Despite admitting Eastwood “needed to play” first team football in order to progress his career, the United manager was unwilling to let him depart until Davies’ situation was resolved. The Wales international became a free agent when his short-term deal expired at the end of last season but has since decided to remain in South Yorkshire.

“Jake is a goalkeeper that has tested himself across different leagues and has worked with some really good ‘keepers and coaches,” Malky Mackay, Heckingbottom’s opposite number at County, said.

Eastwood, aged 25, has previously completed placements with the likes of Scunthorpe, Grimsby Town and Rochdale since turning professional.

“We are delighted he has joined us for the current campaign,” added Mackay, whose side will begin the league season with a trip to Heart of Midlothian. “I would like to thank Sheffield United for seeing Ross County as the place where Jake can really challenge himself this season.”

Jake Eastwood has left Sheffield United to join Ross County on loan: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Meanwhile, United’s Championship fixtures against Hull City next season have been rearranged. United will now visit East Yorkshire on Sunday 4 September (kick-off 3pm) and host City on Friday 20 January (7.45pm).

The trip to the MKM Stadium had been set to clash with the rugby league derby between Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers.