Sheffield United: The unsung heroes of Bramall Lane are hailed by the boss
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has recognised the work of Bramall Lane’s unsung heroes after watching his team climb to the top of the Championship table.
Read More
Despite a growing injury crisis, which would have seen the likes of Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark, John Fleck and Ben Osborn miss today’s game against Rotherham until the weekend’s fixture calendar was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, United have won five of their seven outings since being beaten by Watford during the opening round of matches.
Although Heckingbottom and his players have been praised for their efforts to mitigate the effects of those fitness issues, the 44-year-old reminded: “English football, British football, I’ll get the sack if other people aren’t good at their jobs. That’s the way it works.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday’s Plymouth Argyle game being ‘discussed’ following The Queen’s passing
-
2
Sheffield United: An update on Jayden Bogle
-
3
There's no respect in forced mourning - we can pay tribute to the Queen without cancelling football
-
4
Discussions ongoing over Sheffield United's clash with Rotherham United after Queen's death as Burnley v Norwich postponed
-
5
Club statement suggests when Sheffield Wednesday will return to action
“You’ve got to have the staff to help you achieve things. It’s a team thing. A group effort. We should never forget that.”
“What I have to do,” he continued, “Is provide that clarity for them in their working environment. You can’t just leave people to their own devices, but there’s a massive trust there. It’s everyone, including the analysts who help us get prepared, the scouts, (assistants) Jack (Lester) and Macca (Stuart McCall).”
United are a point clear of second placed Norwich City, averaging 2.1 points per game so far this term. They have also scored 16 goals and conceded only four following their loss in Hertfordshire.
“We want to keep driving it forward, no matter what,” Heckingbottom said. “That has to be the attitude and the approach of everyone. And it is.”