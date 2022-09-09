Both the English Football League and the Premier League announced today that no matches will be played on either Saturday or Sunday, despite Government guidance stating they were under no obligation to do so.

But the governing bodies took the decision, according to a statement issued by the EFL, as a “mark of respect” by the “national sport.”

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend,” it continued. “Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United had been scheduled to face Rotherham this weekend

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

United are now waiting to discover if Tuesday’s visit to Swansea City will go ahead as scheduled, although another statement, this time released by the Football Association, only made mention of postponements “Between 9th and 11th of September.”

Officials at Bramall Lane, where a near capacity crowd had been expected to witness the meeting with Paul Warne’s side, are now set to meet with their counterparts from the New York Stadium in order to decide when the South Yorkshire derby will be played.