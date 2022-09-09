It came when Billy Sharp, the club’s captain and most clinical finisher, completed a training session at the Randox Health Academy yesterday after missing its last five matches with an ankle complaint.

Although Sharp will not be available for selection when Paul Warne’s side make the short journey to Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom suggested he could receive the all clear from medical staff to resume his campaign soon.

Billy Sharp is closing in on a return to action for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“He’s come back today, Billy has trained with us,” Heckingbottom said last night. “It was his first one.

“We cut the session a bit short, not because of that. But it was good to see Billy back out there.”

Asked if Sharp had been granted permission to take part in full contact work, Heckingbottom replied: “There actually wasn’t too much of that in the session and again, not because of Bill. We’ll see how he reacts afterwards.

“He’s just at that stage now where it’s about getting him as fit as possible, because he’s been out for a few. That was his first session and he’s been out since the Boro (Middlesbrough) game. We’re just pleased to have him back and one of the things I really like is the enthusiasm he brings. That’s important.”

Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers tackles Max Lowe of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

While Sharp prepares for his return to action, bolstering an attack already containing the likes of Rhian Brewster, Iliman Ndiaye and the re-born Oli McBurnie, Lowe’s hopes of establishing himself as one of the first name’s on Heckingbottom’s team sheet were dealt a major blow when it emerged the damage he sustained at Hull City last weekend is more significant than first hoped.

Having spent most of the previous campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, after making only 11 appearances for United the season before, the former Derby County wing-back had been in fine form during the build-up to the match against Shota Arveladze’s side.