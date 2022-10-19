The former Rangers goalkeeper is set to begin a three match ban when Paul Heckingbottom’s side travel to Coventry City tonight, after becoming embroiled in what his manager described as a “grappling match” following the final whistle.

Officials from Bloomfield Road also requested that the Football Association consider over-turning their attacker Shayne Lavery’s dismissal during the same incident. Heckingbottom, who will hand Adam Davies his United debut against City if Foderingham’s punishment is upheld, revealed Bramall Lane’s coaching staff had asked ex-officials for their take on Foderingham’s tangle with Lavery before submitting the relevant paperwork with the governing body.

“We chatted with Wes and among ourselves,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We took advice from outside of here as well, because we didn’t want to waste our time or the FA’s time either. We looked at the footage in-house and contacted ex-refs, things like that.”

“We spoke to Blackpool after the match and they also reckoned there was nothing in it,” Heckingbottom continued, stressing that there was no “collusion” between the clubs. “We obviously wish it hadn’t happened though and we will accept the outcome of it (the disciplinary process).”

Foderingham has been a virtual ever-present between the posts for United since Heckingbottom’s appointment in November. Davies, aged 30, initially joined them on a short-term basis in January before agreeing a new contract over the summer. Despite still being yet to feature for United, he is vastly experienced and has been capped three times by Wales.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is sent off after the game against Blackpool: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“Let’s be clear, as things stand Davo is playing,” Heckingbottom said last night. “We’re not trying to cloud the waters here. This is what Davo has come here for and what he’s been training for. He’s been taking part in the under-21 games and he’s been making sure he’s always been ready. We want to create opportunities for players here, for everyone. This is going to be one for him and, with Wales going to the World Cup the timing is great for him.”

Adam Davies hopes to be in Wales' World Cup squad: Darren Staples/Sportimage

