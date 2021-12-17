Sheffield United: The target Blades won't be set... yet

Billy Sharp celebrates scoring for Sheffield United against Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Blades, having spent almost all season well into the bottom half of the table, are now sitting in the middle, six points off the play-off places but with a game in hand over almost everyone above.

While it took just a few wins to pull United up the standings - three victories against Reading, Bristol City and Cardiff City - Heckingbottom is not aiming for anything other than the next win and then by the time we get into the business end, that's when goals are set.

"No, it's the end of the season [when you look at that],” he said ahead of the trip to Fulham, their first in two weeks after the Covid-enforced postponment of their match against QPR.

“We are chasing, aren't we. That's another reason why we are disappointed the game was off. If we had got a positive result then the league would have looked totally different but it's up to us to try and do that in the next game.

"We are not thinking we need to be in this position by this time... we keep pushing, keep chasing the teams in front and if we keep climbing the table then that's all we can ask.”