Rhian Brewster could be back playing for Sheffield United earlier than we thought

The in-form forward picked up a hamstring injury at the end of last month, which often takes up to six weeks to recover from.

After the first scan it was understood to have been a particularly bad strain, however further scans have suggested that Brewster could reocver a lot quicker than originally thought.

The setback came at a bad time for the former Liverpool forward who looked to be coming into decent form with two goals in his last three games before the injury.

Rhian Brewster has missed the last few Sheffield United games through injury. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, however, is hopeful that it could be before the end of the year when Blades fans see Brewster back on the pitch.

“His initial scan said it was bad,” said the Blades boss.

"Then we got a second opinion, third opinion and it brought the timeframe down. So what is he now, two, three weeks in? We are confident where it is and he is in terms of his rehab but I'm not going to say yes he's going to be back in two weeks, three weeks.

"He'll be back when he's ready and he's healing really well. He seems to be one of those who is a quick healer, just from the change in his scans and how he is reacting and the symptoms he's presenting, less severe than what the scan is showing which is always a good sign.”

Hwckingbottom added: "2021? Yes, he could be close [to playing this year]. We won’t rush him. We are lucky we have got Steve [Humphries], he's a specialist in hamstring injuries.