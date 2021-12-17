O’Connell hasn’t pulled on a United shirt since September last year after being forced to undergo an operation on a long-standing knee problem and his presence has been a huge loss to the Blades who suffered relegation back to the Championship since he last played.

The central defender’s rehabilitation continues and while there’s no set time on him being back and pushing for a place in the team – and it’s expected to still be quite some time away – Heckingbottom remains hopeful that day will come.

Jack O’Connell hasn;t played for Sheffield United since September last year. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

O’Connell visited United’s training base earlier this week and Heckingbottom revealed the 27-year-old was in ‘good spirits’ and that there is positivity around the player’s recovery.

“Jack's been in. He's in good spirits,” Heckingbottom said. “He's happy with how it is and where he is with it. Our message and my conversations with Jack haven’t changed. There's absolutely no pressure on him to be back for any sort of date.

"We just want to work with him and give him the best support on what's been a really tough time for him. That won’t change, we are all here for him, whether it's the coaching staff, medical team and his team mates.

"Everyone was delighted to see him pull up in his car the other day and it's good to have him back around the place.”

The manager added: "You wouldn't put yourself through all this if it was a lost cause. It's amazing what you can put your body through and what you can get to. We have to stay positive, keep pushing him and he'll keep pushing himself. He's a tough lad, not just physically but mentally as well.

"You have got to go through a lot when you are just so frustrated because for some reason or other you can't do the thing that you love doing. We are really positive about him, getting him on the grass and so is he.