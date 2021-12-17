Brian Deane is reunited with the shirt he wore when he scored the first ever Premier League goal, for Sheffield United against Manchester United back in 1992: Brian Deane/Twitter

Deane, who made history with the iconic goal against Manchester United back in 1992, posted photos of him receiving the shirt on social media, with the caption: “After 30 years I was reunited with this shirt.

“The one I scored the first ever Premier League goal in. It was way more emotional than I thought it would be and I still have huge feelings around the shirt. It’s a powerful thing.”

Deane gave away the iconic shirt after the game against the Red Devils, which the Blades won 2-1. Back in 2019, The Star spoke to the recipient, Unitedite Dave Walker.

"I was a young lad at the time and we were quite close to [Deane],” Walker said.

“Dad always got us a season ticket just by the dug-outs so, when the players were walking off at the end, Deano spotted him, asked where I was, and handed it over.

"It wasn't until we got back and watched Match of the Day on the telly that I found out [that Deane had scored the first Premier League goal].

"We knew getting the shirt was special because, before we even left the ground, about three different cameramen had offered a grand apiece for it. They clearly wanted it pretty badly. Now I know why."

Deane did manage to keep hold of some of his other shirts from his Blades days, including a luminous effort from the early 1990s with the iconic Laver sponsor.