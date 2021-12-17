The moment "emotional" Sheffield United legend Brian Deane is reunited with shirt he wore to score first Premier League goal against Manchester United
This is the moment an “emotional” Brian Deane was reunited with the Sheffield United shirt he wore when he scored the first-ever Premier League goal – almost 30 years later.
Deane, who made history with the iconic goal against Manchester United back in 1992, posted photos of him receiving the shirt on social media, with the caption: “After 30 years I was reunited with this shirt.
“The one I scored the first ever Premier League goal in. It was way more emotional than I thought it would be and I still have huge feelings around the shirt. It’s a powerful thing.”
Deane gave away the iconic shirt after the game against the Red Devils, which the Blades won 2-1. Back in 2019, The Star spoke to the recipient, Unitedite Dave Walker.
"I was a young lad at the time and we were quite close to [Deane],” Walker said.
“Dad always got us a season ticket just by the dug-outs so, when the players were walking off at the end, Deano spotted him, asked where I was, and handed it over.
"It wasn't until we got back and watched Match of the Day on the telly that I found out [that Deane had scored the first Premier League goal].
"We knew getting the shirt was special because, before we even left the ground, about three different cameramen had offered a grand apiece for it. They clearly wanted it pretty badly. Now I know why."
Deane did manage to keep hold of some of his other shirts from his Blades days, including a luminous effort from the early 1990s with the iconic Laver sponsor.