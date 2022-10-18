On loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, Khadra could make only his fourth Championship start since arriving in South Yorkshire when United face Mark Robins’ side at the CBS Arena.

One of the most feared players in the division last term, scoring four goals and creating two others during a similar spell with Blackburn Rovers, Khadra has failed to build on his match-winning effort against Swansea City a month ago.

Insisting the youngster will go on to play a major role in United’s campaign, Heckingbottom revealed details of a conversation he held with Khadra as his squad finalised its preparation for the trip to Warwickshire.

“I’ve actually spoken to him about it this morning,” said Heckingbottom. “Just had a quick word, as you often do with players. We just want Reda to be more positive. I don’t want him to be like anyone else here. We brought him in because he’s different and can bring different things to the table.”

Although Heckingbottom and midfielder Ben Osborn both admitted United need to become more solid after suffering a dip in form since the international break - surrendering their position at the top of the table after drawing two and losing two of their last four outings - Khadra’s presence provides coaching staff with an intriguing option in attack.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken with Reda Khadra: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

United were beaten 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, as City ran out deserved winners. But Robins’ men are now languishing at the foot of the rankings after their campaign was disrupted by an issue with their ground’s pitch following the Commonwealth Games.

“We don’t want Reda to be safe,” said Heckingbottom, who argued that City are in a “false position” as a result. “When he’s in those one on one situations, we want him to have a go at the opposition player. We accept there are areas he needs to improve on, as there are with every other player too, so we’ll work with him on those. But we also want him to do the things we know he can do so well, and accept the rest.”

