Foderingham is set to receive a three match ban, which would rule him out of United’s forthcoming games against Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Wednesday’s visit to Coventry City, following his red card against Michael Appleton’s side.

After Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson were both dismissed towards the end of a dramatic contest at Bramall Lane, Foderingham and visiting forward Shayne Lavery received their marching orders from referee David Webb after becoming embroiled in a post-match melee.

Although Heckingbottom indicated United will launch an appeal against Webb’s decision if video footage of the incident suggests he was harshly treated, the 44-year-old insisted he has no fears about summoning Davies into his starting eleven.

“Davo is looking good,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “He’s been playing in under-21 games and we’ve not just been doing that to look after him, we’ve been doing it to make sure he’s ready to come in for us. He wants to be ready to compete (for a first team role) rather than just be a back up. The dynamic we’ve seen from him, in those games and in training, has been really good.”

Initially signed on a short-term contract midway through last term, Davies agreed a new deal with United during the close season before being injured in training. After being declared available for selection again, the former Stoke City player is one of two United squad members who could travel with next month’s World Cup in Qatar with Wales. Defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies is preparing to make his debut for the club at Coventry City: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Explaining why Davies has yet to make his United debut, last taking part in a competitive contest in June, Heckingbottom said: “Wes has been excellent and this, the red card, is his first blemish if you like. But, like I say, Davo has been looking really good and we know he’s a quality player. He’s got the incentive to get into our side and he’s also got that desire to go to the World Cup as well.”

MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

United surrendered their place at the top of the Championship table when they were held by Appleton’s men, despite racing into a 2-0 lead courtesy of James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye. Jerry Yates and Kenny Dougall struck back for Blackpool, who finished the fixture with only nine players on the pitch. Rhian Brewster missed a penalty during the closing stages before Oliver Norwood pounced deep into added time.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although he refused to explicitly condemn Foderingham for his actions, Heckingbottom did lambast United for being drawn into the confrontation which led to Foderingham’s sending-off; stressing they should be more mindful of the fact so many of their colleagues are ruled-out through injury.

“I spoke with their staff about Wes,” Heckingbottom said. “Lavery has come and grabbed Wes to keep him out of the way and as Wes has spun, they’ve gone over. The ref has seen two lads on the floor and seen two lads fighting. Everyone was there and that was the problem. I’ve gone over to get our lads out of the way, and I’m sick to death of it because you aren’t going to win anything after the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad