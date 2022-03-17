The former Liverpool and Derby County defender had been training at St Andrews after leaving Pride Park last summer.

But speaking at his latest weekly media briefing, Bowyer told journalists the 28-year-old is no longer working with his club and revealed suspicions he could be destined for Bramall Lane instead as United’s injury problems continue to mount.

Andre Wisdom is training with Sheffield United, according to Birmingham City's Lee Bowyer: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“I heard a rumour on Tuesday because he didn’t train with us on Monday – and no-one knew why – that he was at Sheffield United training there because I think they are short on defenders,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know how much truth is in that but I know he ain’t here. I don’t know what’s happening there.”Paul Heckingbottom, Bowyer’s counterpart in South Yorkshire, was recently forced to recall Kacper Lopata from a loan spell with Southend after confirming the names of George Baldock and Charlie Goode had been added to United’s casualty list. Enda Stevens, Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle are also set to miss Saturday’s game against Barnsley, while Ben Davies is a doubt.

Wisdom left the Midlands when his contract with County, who are embroiled by financial issues, expired. Capped 10 times by England at under-21 level, he started his career at Anfield and has also represented West Bromwich Albion, Red Bull Salzburg and Norwich City on loan.

Bowyer had invited Wisdom, who was born in Yorkshire, to work with City’s under-23’s squad around a month ago. He spent around four weeks following what was effectively a condensed pre-season programme and, despite not being ready for first team action, was making progress in his battle for fitness before leaving the Midlands.

United are ninth in the Championship table following their goalless draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, a point behind sixth placed Queens Park Rangers who face Peterborough on Sunday.

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody, he has had a great career the lad, give the lad some respect, but I just think someone who has been out and not kicked a ball for 11 months, it’s going to take you a long time to get fit,” Bowyer added.