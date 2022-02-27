With Charlie Goode ruled-out through suspension, Gordon was selected ahead of the more experienced Ben Davies when United visited Millwall on Saturday; Heckingbottom later explaining he wanted a “right footed” player on the right hand side of their defence.

With Jake Cooper scoring the only goal of the contest midway through the second-period, Gordon’s display was perhaps the only positive to emerge from a performance which, by Heckingbottom’s own admission, fell way short of the standards his team have set in recent weeks.

United, now seventh in the Championship table, return to action when they face Nottingham Forest on Friday before hosting another team battling for play-off qualification - Middlesbrough - four days later.

Asked why he had no fear about picking Gordon for a fixture he had earlier warned would be a test of character as well as skill given The Den’s partisan home crowd, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Personality, that’s why. If he didn’t have the talent he wouldn’t be here anyway, that’s a given. But he’s also got the right character.

“Some people, they get their mental qualities and strength through experience. Kyron, he’s a massive Sheffield United fan and so he’s been working so hard to impress. You know he’s going to go out there and give it everything.”

Kyron Gordon makes his league debut for Sheffield United at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Gordon, aged 19, was substituted during the closing stages as United searched in vain for an equaliser following Cooper’s header. But he acquitted himself well in south London, demanding possession and helping to organise those around him.

With Goode also set to miss the meetings with Forest and Chris Wilder’s side, Gordon could become a feature in United’s starting eleven over the coming weeks.

“Kyron has been champing at the bit,” Heckingbottom said. “You don’t want to bring these lads in if they aren’t ready and he’s shown he’s ready, by playing a few different roles in the cup games for us this season."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was impressed with Kyron Gordon at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage