Newly-promoted United beat their rivals 4-2 in their own back yard on this day in 2017, signalling a shift in power in the city that helped propel the Blades into the top flight and began a decline for Wednesday that ended up with them relegated to League One.

And Duffy was one of its chief architects, with a stunning solo goal to break Wednesday hearts just moments after they had fought back from two goals down to level at 2-2.

Leon Clarke, the former Wednesday man, capped proceedings with his second of the game to put the gloss on a victory achieved on the day after then-boss Chris Wilder’s 50th birthday.

“It has more meaning as time goes on,” Duffy told The Star. “You probably don't realise at the time how big the game was.

“We'd waited six years for that game and it being at Hillsborough, the magnitude of the game and how we performed really makes it memorable.

“It was a real stamp of authority, in my opinion and we possibly should have been a lot further out of sight by half time.

“Them scoring before half time gave them that lift and then the way the game panned out. I genuinely don't think, possibly until last year, they started to recover. From that day on, they just spiralled downwards and we went from strength to strength.”

“We narrowly missed out on the play offs but it gave us that belief that with a few additions to the squad, we could really do something good,” Duffy continued. “That was the only thing we didn't have that year, that squad depth.”

Duffy had started the game on the bench before making his entrance not long before Lucas Joao’s powerful finish in front of the Kop made it 2-2. With Owls fans still bouncing along, Duffy picked up a ball over the top, turned Joost van Aken one way and then the other before slamming the ball past Keiren Westwood.

Mark Duffy will always have a special place in the hearts of Sheffield United supporters for THAT goal which silenced Wednesday fans during his side's 4-2 win at Hillsborough in September 2017 (Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

Then the bouncing stopped.

“I’m more of an assisting type of player, really,” Duffy added. “Normally in those type of positions I’d look to square it or pull the ball back or whatever.

“But I had the hump, because I was a sub, and I was like: ‘No, I’m going on my own here’.

“I chopped inside and then again and I remember seeing the goalkeeper and thinking: ‘I'm going to welly this as hard as possible.’

Mark Duffy of Sheffield United celebrates his iconic goal at Hillsborough: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It's crazy, because all that type of stuff goes through your head in a split-second. It's not a lot of time but that's what was going through my head. ‘I'm not passing for no one here, I'm going on my own because I've got the hump.’

“And once I've hit it, I hit it so clean I thought: ‘Uh, that's got a chance that.’ And as it left my foot, it unfolded in slow motion. As it hit the net, the noise kicked in and things went from silence and slow motion to full-throttle noise.

“You think: ‘Wow, what just happened?’ I turned one way to celebrate and then remembered our fans were on the top tier so I came back on myself.